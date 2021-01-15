Reward offered after first responder flags on Cape Cod overpass destroyed by vandals

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A $2,500 reward is reportedly being offered for information that leads to an arrest in connection with the destruction of a number of flags that hang from an overpass dedicated to first responders on Cape Cod.

All of the flags on First Responders Appreciation Overpass at Exit 5 in West Barnstable were vandalized overnight, according to State Rep. Steven Xiarhos.

Xiarhos, Yarmouth’s former deputy police chief, confirmed that Barnstable police and the Barnstable County Sheriffs Office are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Barnstable police at 508-775-0387.

