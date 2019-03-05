Reward offered after masked burglar breaks into comic book store, smashes surveillance camera

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A comic book store in Merrimack, New Hampshire, is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of a masked burglar who forced their way into the business, shattered a display case housing “Magic: The Gathering” cards, and smashed a surveillance camera.

Merrymac Games and Comics said in a Facebook post that someone had broken into their store at 550 DW Highway late Monday night and made off with an array of valuable trading cards.

Many cards were left strewn all over the floor in the shop.

Video from inside the store showed the suspect look directly at a surveillance camera before bashing it to pieces with a crowbar.

“The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person that broke into our store is $1,000,” Merrymac Games and Comics said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on the burglar is urged to contact the Merrimack Police Department.

“We do not need this person in our community, Merrimack or Magic,” the store added.

No additional information was immediately available.

