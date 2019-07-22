Reward offered as authorities search for thief who stole bald eagle with amputated wing

(WHDH) — A $10,000 reward is being offered as authorities continue to investigate the recent theft of a one-winged bald eagle from a wildlife refuge in New York.

The 35-year-old eagle, which has an amputated wing and is unable to fly, was taken from the Quogue Wildlife Refuge on July 16 sometime between 2:15 a.m. and 4:15 a.m., according to investigators.

“If you have Sam, our Bald Eagle, please drop him off on the front step of the closest or any Veterinarian,” the refuge said in a Facebook post.

The suspected thief apparently cut through the fencing around Sam’s enclosure and stole the bird.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Nassau County SPCA are each offering a reward of $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement at 1-800-220-tips.

