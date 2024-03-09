WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man who is being sought on criminal charges stemming from a shooting in Worcester that left a mother and her 11-year-old daughter dead.

Worcester police are searching for 27-year-old Dejan Belnavis on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and possessing a firearm without a license in connection with the shooting of Chasity and Zella Nunez. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators say there is now a $5,000 reward being offered for information about where Belnavis is.

Karel Mangual, 28, has been arraigned on charges of armed assault to murder and carrying a firearm without a license in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester police.

