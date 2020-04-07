BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the identification and prosecution of the man responsible for anti-Semitic graffiti in Brookline early Monday morning.

A surveillance camera caught a man approaching the front door of the Chabad Center of Brookline on Harvard Street around 1:45 a.m. before he defaced the property with anti-Semitic graffiti that was written in Russian, according to Brookline police.

A symbol was allegedly drawn above the words which closely resembled a swastika.

It is believed the suspect approached the establishment from the direction of Coolidge Corner and left toward Commonwealth Avenue, police added.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

The Anti-Defamation League of New England was notified about the incident and is now offering a reward to the public as officers search for the suspect.

“This antisemitic act represents a direct threat to the Jewish community and is a reminder that hate never rests, even in a pandemic,” ADL New England Regional Director Robert Trestan said. “We are grateful to Brookline police who remain on the frontlines, sacrificing themselves to keep us safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Brookline police at (617) 730-2222, or contact Det. Brendan Kelliher at (617) 730-2791 or bkelliher@brooklinema.gov and reference case number 2020-1523.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)