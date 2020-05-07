NEWPORT, R.I. (WHDH) - The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for placing nails inside of hot dogs and then scattering them on lawns in Newport on Monday.

A resident walking his dog in the area of Thurston Avenue reported finding the hot dogs and nails to police.

RI SPCA President Joe Warzycha says he hopes a reward with help authorities catch the suspect.

“Having investigated many cases like this in the past, I know offering a reward can often encourage someone to come forward with helpful information,” he said. “It’s incompressible how someone could commit such a malicious act and hopefully this reward will help bring this person to justice.”

Anyone with information should contact Newport Police Det. Patrick Walsh at 401-845-5775.

