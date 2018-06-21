Reward offered for info leading to suspect who shot, killed federally protected falcon

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire wildlife officials are offering a $1,000 reward for information on the killing of a federally protected peregrine falcon.

The falcon was found dead at a home on Twin Brook Avenue in Salem on May 5, officials said.

The bird was hatched at Manchester’s Brady Sullivan Tower in 2012 and had been tracked under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

The falcon died of a single gunshot wound that entered its breast and passed out of its back, according to investigators.

No credible leads have been found and it’s not known if anyone witnessed the shooting.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established so the public can add money to the reward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-800-344-4262.

