Reward offered for information on bald eagle found shot to death in bucket

(WHDH) — Wildlife officials in Maine are investigating after a bald eagle was found shot to death in a bucket Friday.

The eagle was found riddled with shotgun pellets on Chaine Lake Boulevard in Day Block Township, officials said.

The eagle was likely killed several weeks ago, according to the Maine Warden Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, the USFWS is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to a conviction. The Maine Operation Game Thief is offering an additional $1,000.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Maine Game Warden Alan Curtis at 207-215-7652.

