Reward offered for information on bald eagle that was stolen from wildlife rehab center

ASHFORD, Conn. (WHDH) — A wildlife rehab center in Connecticut is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the recovery of a bald eagle that was stolen out of its cage late Sunday night or early Monday morning, officials said.

The eagle, named Atka, was reported missing Monday when staffers at Horizon Wings in Ashford found the bird’s empty cage, according to Ferncroft Wildlife Rescue.

“He could be in a cage or in a box. On a train or in a truck. Hidden in a car or in someone’s house. EYES OPEN! Please be on the lookout and report to the police if you see him,” the rehabilitation center said in a Facebook post.

Atka was said to be rehabbing with MaryBeth Kaeser because he currently can not fly.

He can be returned to the rehab center, no questions asked.

