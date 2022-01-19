PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a man suspected of taking part in an assault on a postal worker in Rhode Island last September.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. attorney’s office on Tuesday released surveillance images of the man, believed to be one of three men who played a role in the attack on the mail carrier in Providence on Sept. 18, allegedly so they could steal a package believed to contain more than a half kilogram (1 pound) of cocaine, federal authorities said.

The other two suspects have already been apprehended and were ordered detained at their arraignment on Tuesday.

One suspect is charged with assault and robbery of a U.S. mail carrier, conspiracy to assault and rob a U.S. mail carrier, and conspiracy to possess more than 500 grams of cocaine. The other, who according to authorities was in a vehicle nearby when the assault took place, is charged with conspiracy to possess more than 500 grams of cocaine.

Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the man in the surviellance image to contact them.

