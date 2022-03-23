HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Family members are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of a Hanover mother who was reported missing last summer.

Large-scale searches have been conducted across the South Shore in hopes of finding 27-year-old Brittney McCormack who was officially reported missing in August.

Hanover police have been working with Rockland police, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police High Risk Victims Unit, to try and find her though investigators say she may be dead.

Though she lived in Hanover was known to spend time in Brockton, Rockland, Abington and Hull. She is described as being about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

McCormack was last seen wearing T-shirt, shorts, sandals and a green Army jacket. Both ears and her nose are pierced and she has a tattoo of peace sign on her lower back, one that reads “dream on” on her wrist and a red heart with a tail on the back of her neck.

“Brittney would do anything for anyone and she has a heart of gold,” said her mom Laury McCormack. “I’m praying someone will come forward and help my family recover my daughter. If you know where she is, I’m begging you to say something.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Hanover Police at 781-826-2335.

