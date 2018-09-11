Reward offered in search for New Hampshire murder suspect

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Manchester last week.

Paul Dimick, 26, shot and killed Justin Lee around 11 a.m., sparking a manhunt in the area of Hanover Street, according to police.

An extensive search of the area proved unsuccessful and Dimick remains at large. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Dimick is described as about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He also has multiple tattoos.

The Manchester Police Crimeline is offering the reward to anyone who can assist with an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 603-792-5500.

Dimick will face a second-degree murder charge when he is captured.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)