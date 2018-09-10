Reward offered in shooting of endangered California condor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The reward now totals $15,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the shooting death of an endangered California condor.

The condor was found with a gunshot wound in July on private property near the Bitter Creek National Wildlife Refuge in Kern County. The bird later died.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service initially offered a $5,000 reward and the Center for Biological Diversity tripled it on Monday.

California condors are one of the world’s largest birds with a wingspan up to 10 feet. Three decades after being pushed to the brink of extinction, the species is making a comeback in the wild.

Condors are protected under California law and the federal Engendered Species Act.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)