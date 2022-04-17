BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Marathon runners from out of town helped fill the Cathedral of the Holy Cross on Sunday for an Easter Mass and a special blessing ahead of the race.

“We ask you to bless these runners … reward them for their perseverance,” Cardinal Sean O’Malley said.

Joseph Gopez, who came to Boston from Los Angeles, was encouraged by the guardian medal gifted to the runners.

“It made me a little emotional, actually,” Gopez said.

Casey Cline said the service helped provided a sense of peace before the big race.

“It makes you feel like you’re ready, you have that spiritual backing and you’re ready to run your race,” Cline said.

