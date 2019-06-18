Getting paid to travel across the United States with the task of eating ribs may sound like a fantasy for barbecue lovers, but a seasonal job opportunity with Reynolds Wrap offers just that.

The aluminum foil brand is looking to hire a chief grilling officer to travel to some of the top barbecue rib cities in the country for two weeks in August.

Along the way, the employee will share tips, grilling techniques and photos on the Reynolds Kitchens website and social media channels.

The job pays $10,000 and also comes with pre-paid travel and lodging for the worker and a friend.

“If you don’t mind being paid to taste test some of the most delicious BBQ ribs across the country, posting envy-inducing pictures of your food and falling asleep every night dreaming about your next rack of ribs, then you could have what it takes to be the next Reynolds Wrap® Chief Grilling Officer,” the job application read.

To apply, submit a photo of yourself grilling your favorite recipe along with 100 words on why you’re the the best person for the job to careers@ReynoldsWrapCGO.com by Wednesday.

