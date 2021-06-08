Those looking to master grilling this summer have the chance to earn $10,000.

Reynolds Wrap is looking to hire its first-ever “Reynolds Rookie Griller” who will get paid to learn how to grill.

“Are your burgers “lit” … until they are literally burned? Are you scared to hold a spatula? If you’re completely grill-timidated or #GrillFail is your middle name, we want YOU!” the company wrote in press release.

Along with a $10,000 stipend to invest in the best grilling equipment, the “Reynolds Rookie Griller” will receive training from 25-year veteran grilling expect, Steven Raichlen.

They will also be responsible for documenting their grilling journey on the Reynolds website and social media channels.

People can apply for the position by submitting their biggest grill fail with the story behind it to RookieGriller@ReynoldsGrill.com by June 18.

Those who have never grilled in their life can instead send in a picture of their most “grill-intimidated” pose.

