(WHDH) — Reynolds Wrap is looking to hire a chief grilling officer to eat barbecue as they travel across the United States.

The chief grilling officer will help the company identify the best grilling techniques and tips by traveling to some of the top barbecue cities in the country.

They will share what they find on the Reynolds Kitchen website and social media channels for grilling enthusiasts to enjoy.

The company will pay for travel and lodging expenses for the employee and a friend.

The chief grilling officer will also receive a $10,000 stipend.

To apply, submit 100 words on why you think you would be the ultimate chief grilling officer and a photo of your favorite grilling recipe to ReynoldsCGO@gmail.com.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)