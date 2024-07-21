HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Sunday spoke from Hyannis Port, saying he is the best candidate to defeat former President Donald Trump following President Joe Biden’s exit from the 2024 presidential race.

Kennedy started off by commending Biden for making the announcement that he would not seek reelection in the 2024 race. Kennedy then took the opportunity to criticize both Biden and Trump, making the distinction between his campaign and theirs on a number of policies.

“Kamala Harris is a party of war. She’s a war hawk. The Democrat party was always the peace party. Kamala Harris is a war hawk on Ukraine, she’s a war hawk on China. I think that we should be figuring out ways to coexist with the rest of the world as best we can,” Kennedy said.

“Of course, we need to protect our national security. I don’t think she’s going to do anything about the national deficit,” he continued. “I’ve never heard her speak about the chronic disease epidemic. I think she’s a product of the corporate control of our democracy… She has one of the worst civil rights record of any public official.”

Kennedy was not only critical of Harris, but also the Democratic Party as a whole. He called for an open convention, accusing the party as being poised to make Harris the nominee without any kind of process.

He insisted that he would stay in the presidential race as an independent candidate. He said he looked forward to the opportunity to perhaps qualify for another debate at some point in the future.

This is a developing story; Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates on Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the presidential race.

