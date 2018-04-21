SEILING, Okla. (CNN) – Oklahoma officials fighting the Rhea Wildfire in western Oklahoma say they are optimistic, as precipitation has helped combat the blaze.

Some areas have seen half an inch to an inch of rain, with more expected to fall throughout the weekend.

The fire has scorched nearly 290,000 acres and is now 29 percent contained. It has killed at least one person and forced the evacuated of several towns.

