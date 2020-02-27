Rhode Island activist Christopher Young dies in crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A frequent Rhode Island political candidate and activist died in a car crash that occurred after he had a likely heart attack while he was driving home from testifying at the State House.

Christopher Young’s vehicle drove onto the shoulder and rolled over just before 9 p.m. Tuesday on Route 95 in Cranston, according to a statement by state police.

Young, 51, was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital. Two family members were slightly injured.

Young’s wife, Kara, posted on Facebook that he experienced a “medical event,” probably a heart attack, on their way home from State House after testifying before the House Judiciary Committee, the Providence Journal reported.

Young, his wife and their 6-year-old daughter had testified Tuesday evening in favor of a resolution that would recognize “the fetus as a human life upon the existence of a heartbeat.”

The conservative activist ran a dozen times for political office, including for the U.S. House, the state General Assembly and mayor of Providence.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)