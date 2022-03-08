WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Breeze Airways has added five new nonstop flights out of Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, including the airport’s first flight to the West Coast, airline and state officials said Tuesday.

The low-cost airline’s twice-weekly flights to Columbus, Ohio; Jacksonville, Florida; Savannah, Georgia; Richmond, Virginia; and Los Angeles are scheduled to start in May and June.

“Today is an exciting day for Rhode Island as we announce a long-awaited nonstop route to the West Coast,” Gov. Dan McKee said in a statement. The new flights bring increased access to the state, which means more visitor dollars spent at businesses and cultural activities, supporting thousands of jobs, he said.

The Los Angeles route will be served by new Airbus A220 jets, which provide better passenger comfort with increased fuel efficiency, Breeze’s founder and CEO David Neeleman said.

Breeze Airways, which started operating last May, already offers nonstop service to Pittsburgh; Charleston, South Carolina; and Norfolk, Virginia out of Green.

The new routes mean the airport will soon offer nonstop service to 32 destinations.

