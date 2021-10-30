PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is getting $385,000 in federal funding to help register and track convicted sex offenders.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, announced the federal funding this week. The funding, administered by the U.S. Department of Justice, will be used to to enhance and increase sex offender registration compliance and minimize gaps in offender information, he said.

“This federal funding will help ensure state and local law enforcement have an effective, unified system to identify and track convicted sexual predators and keep the public informed,” Reed said in a statement. “I will also continue working to ensure Rhode Island law enforcement can coordinate with the U.S. Marshals Service as needed to locate and arrest fugitive sex offenders.”

Under the terms of the grant, Rhode Island can use the money to pay for support personnel to maintain the sex offender registry, pay annual subscription fees for specia

