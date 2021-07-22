NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island beach was temporarily closed to swimmers on Thursday afternoon after a confirmed thresher shark sighting, officials said.

The thresher shark was spotted by beachgoers along Narragansett Town Beach when its large tail fin jutted out of the water. Experts say threshers have tail fins that can be as long as their body.

“Out of 900 attacks in the filed, not a single one has been a thresher. Even though they don’t have teeth, it doesn’t mean they can’t hurt you. But in terms of an attack, not one reported ever,” said Atlantic Shark Institute Executive Director Jon Dodd.

The shark remained along the beach for approximately one hour. After it swam away, swimmers were allowed back in the water.

