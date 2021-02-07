Rhode Island boy being recognized for rendition of “Star Spangled Banner”

A 3-year-old boy from Rhode Island is in the spotlight for his sweet rendition of the national anthem.

Kreed and his brother Chace are huge hockey fans, and Kreed learned some of the words to the national anthem while watching the Boston Bruins on television.

“He only knows a few words of it, but he lets it rip, for what he knows,” his father said.

The boys have a hockey rink in their backyard, and Kreed’s love for the game and the Star Spangled Banner is always on display.

“It’s almost when he gets up in the morning to get dressed, he sings his national anthem, he loves it,” his father said.

“I was in the Marine Corps for four years, so that means a lot to me,” his grandfather said.

“It makes us smile every time he does it, and we love that he sings it,” Kreed’s mother said.

