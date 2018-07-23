Rhode Island child molester sentenced to 125 years behind bars

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A former Cranston, Rhode Island man has been sentenced to 150 years in prison on child molestation charges, officials said.

Jonathan Phillips, 35, of Hampton Bays, N.Y., and formerly of Cranston, was sentenced Thursday by Superior Court Justice Netti C. Vogel to a total of 150 years in prison, with 125 years to serve and the remainder suspended with probation, after he was convicted of six counts of first-degree child molestation, three counts of second-degree child molestation, and one count of second degree child abuse, according to a spokesman for Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Kilmartin.

During trial, prosecutors proved that on multiple occasions between 2011 and 2013, Phillips molested two girls known to him on multiple occasions in Cranston, Rhode Island. The victims were both 10 years old when the abuse began.

One of the girls first disclosed the abuse to a teacher in January 2013. During the subsequent investigation, the second girl disclosed that Phillips had molested her as well.

Both victims testified during the trial and provided specific details of the many times they were sexually assaulted by Phillips.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)