Rhode Island child tests positive for coronavirus after attending Utah Jazz, Celtics matchup

A new case of the novel coronavirus in Rhode Island is now being tied to the TD Garden.

Schools in Westerly are being cleaned after town officials announced two separate cases — a second grader and a pre-schooler — who have tested positive for the viral infection.

One of them after returning from a cruise in the Bahamas, the other after watching the Celtics play the Utah Jazz last Friday.

“He got a signature from one of the NBA players that came down with the virus and here we are a week later and the child has contracted the virus,” Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said.

That player is believed to be Jazz star Rudy Gobert who seemed to make light of the pandemic by touching every reporter’s microphone during a news conference just days before testing positive.

Gobert later apologized saying that he didn’t realize he was infected at the time.

Following the diagnosis, his fellow teammate, Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for the virus.

After the NBA decided to suspend its season, the Celtics also chose to go into quarantine after their return to Boston.

