Rhode Island colleges to become coronavirus testing sites

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is using space at the state’s public colleges to help get people tested for the new coronavirus.

The National Guard is setting up mobile testing sites in parking lots at the Community College of Rhode Island’s Warwick campus and at the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown.

Testing at CCRI is expected to begin by the middle of the week.

The National Guard will also set up a secure testing site in the Plains Road parking lot on URI’s campus.

Testing will begin Tuesday, will be by appointment only and is only available to prescreened patients who must show a form provided by their physician or the state Department of Health. The goal is to test 600 people per day.

