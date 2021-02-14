Rhode Island couple celebrates 75th Valentine’s Day together

A Rhode Island couple enjoyed their 75th Valentine’s Day together on Sunday.

Rudy and Asja Raubens first met in 1945 in a refugee camp in Sweden. The Latvian natives were married in a minister’s house and had a son, eventually journeying to the U.S.

“I’m safe with him, you know. He has my back, we always trust each other,” Asja said.

The two share interests like sports — Asja is a Bruins fan, Rudy follows the Celtics — and have wedding bands engraved with each other’s names. The pair said communication is key for a long and happy marriage, as well as knowing your place in the relationship.

“She’s the boss!” Rudy laughed.

