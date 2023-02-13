A dog from Rhode Island who was born without front legs starred in this year’s Puppy Bowl, which aired on Animal Planet on Super Bowl Sunday.

Joey is one of 122 pups who were divided up between Team Ruff and Team Fluff for this year’s game. His family says he loves to play and a special wheelchair helps him get wherever he wants.

During Puppy Bowl XIX, the canines faced off in a mini football stadium, trying to get a ball into one of the end zones. Team Fluff took home the Chewy “Lombarky” trophy this year.

The goal of the Puppy Bowl is to encourage people to adopt not shop for their pets. For more information about this year’s players, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)