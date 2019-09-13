Rhode Island dog park closed due to parvovirus concerns

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island dog park is closed after a dog there tested positive for parvovirus.

Officials announced Thursday that the Warwick City Dog Park would be closed until further notice due to the virus’ highly contagious nature.

Police say the dog that tested positive for the virus had played in the park Wednesday.

Christina Lorenson, of the Wickford Veterinary Clinic, says parvovirus is spread via direct contact with contaminated feces and attacks dogs’ gastrointestinal tracts.

Lorenson tells WJAR-TV unvaccinated dogs and puppies under the age of four months are the most at risk.

It is unclear how the city plans to clean the park.

