Rhode Island donut shop ending police and military discounts in support of protests

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WHDH) - A donut shop in North Kingstown, Rhode Island is discontinuing its discount for law enforcement officers in support of protests.

Allie’s Donuts took to social media on Saturday to say it will no longer be offering its discount to police or military officers after a Providence firefighter was allegedly pulled over by police.

The firefighter participated in a recent protest and shared his experience of allegedly being racially profiled by officers.

The donut shop took to Instagram saying, “We’re fed up. Until local police takes action to solve problems with racism & injustice, @alliesdonuts will choose to stand with the people of our great state. We will no longer offer military or police discounts. Thank you for your service, And shame on you for your silence.”

