Rhode Island ending 3-week COVID-19 ‘pause’

Rhode Island will end its three-week ‘pause’ of restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus on Monday, Gov. Gina Raimondo said.

Raimondo said positivity rates have declined since Dec. 6 and there is no longer a risk of hospitals being overrun with patients, but said people should still limit their gatherings.

“We are all going to have to reinvent our family traditions this Christmas and I am asking you please to celebrate with the people you live with,” Raimondo said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)