WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — The Seekonk fire chief was arrested and faced charges after police were called to his home on a report that he was assaulting someone, breaking things and was intoxicated.

David Rave, 52, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges of domestic simple assault and disorderly conduct related to the 911 call on June 18 from a residence in Cranston, WPRI-TV reported.

The judge declined a request from the person who called the police to lift the order prohibiting Rave from making contact with them. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance when he was first arrested.

Town Administrator Shawn Cadime told WPRI-TV that Rave is on paid leave from his position as fire chief of Seekonk, Massachusetts.

Rave and his attorney told the station outside of court in Warwick that they had no comment.

