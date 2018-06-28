PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A firefighter has been injured in a head-first fall from a window of a burning apartment building in Rhode Island.

Fire officials say the blaze broke out on the second floor of the building in Providence around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputy Assistant Fire Chief William Kenyon says the flames became too intense for firefighters, and they had to evacuate through a window.

Officials say Lt. Michael Hillier was coming down a ladder when he lost his grip and fell onto the pavement. He has been hospitalized and treated for minor injuries.

Fire officials say seven adults inside the building got out safely. Two men were arrested at the scene for trying to retrieve their belongings, and one was also charged with assaulting a firefighter.

