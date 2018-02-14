Rhode Island firefighter seriously injured battling house fire

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities say a Rhode Island firefighter has been seriously injured while battling a house fire.

What was described as a small chimney fire in Burrillville was reported at about 9 a.m. Wednesday.

CPR was performed at the scene before the firefighter was taken to Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket.

No name was immediately released, but an assistant chief tells broadcast outlets that the injured firefighter had been with the Pascoag Fire Department for more than 40 years. The exact nature of his injuries was not disclosed.

No other injuries were reported.

