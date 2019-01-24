NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Officials with utility National Grid say they’re making good progress restoring natural gas to thousands of Rhode Island customers who lost service during the coldest day of the year.

National Grid’s chief customer officer, Terence Sobolewski, said as of mid-day Wednesday the utility’s door-to-door effort to shut off gas to customers in Newport and Middletown had reached about 5,900 of the roughly 6,800 customers who lost service.

Meanwhile, the utility is providing electric space heaters for people who choose stay in their homes.

Sobolewski also said National Grid Rhode Island President Tim Horan, who fell ill at a Tuesday news conference, is feeling better and “will be back with our team soon.”

The utility suspended service Monday following a potentially dangerous loss of pressure caused by a supplier’s faulty valve.

