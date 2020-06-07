Rhode Island governor apologizes for not wearing mask

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo apologized for violating her own safety rules by addressing demonstrators without wearing a mask.

Raimondo told the Providence Journal in a statement that things were “tense and hectic” Friday night at the State House as the number of protesters swelled to at least 10,000. She said she simply forgot to bring a face mask when she went outside to speak.

“That was wrong. It was counter to our public health guidance, and I apologize,” she wrote.

Republican state Rep. Bobby Nardolillo didn’t let the misstep go unnoticed. On Twitter, he called the Democractic governor’s behavior “reckless,” told her to “KNOCK IT OFF” and encouraged her to quarantine for 14 day.

Protests have been ongoing throughout the U.S. following George Floyd’s death. Floyd, a black man, died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed on the ground until he stopped breathing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)