PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee honored the Blackstone Valley Schools Co-op hockey team at the State House Tuesday, which won the Division II state championship in thrilling fashion earlier this month. That team was also on the ice during a fatal shooting at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

“You embody the resilience, the courage, and the hope that our state exemplifies,” McKee said.

North Providence High School senior Colin Dorgan had several playoff goals, including the game-winning goal in double overtime to send his team to this championship round.

On February 16, Dorgan was on the ice when police said his father, Robert Dorgan, 56, opened fire in the stands, killing his mother Rhonda, his brother Aidan, and his grandfather Gerald before taking his own life.

Two bystanders in the stands jumped in to stop the shooter. Robert Rattenni and Ryan Cordeiro were also honored by McKee Tuesday.

“The last thing you think about is someone is going to shoot. So when I realized, that’s when I just kind of grabbed the gun. I pulled him to me, I couldn’t get my arms around him so that’s when I jumped on him and put him in a headlock and Ryan helped me put him on the ground after that,” Rattenni said.

“It was like someone in my body. I didn’t feel scared, it just happened. Like I was watching the whole thing and I felt like I needed to get in there,” Cordeiro said.

A third man also wrestled the gun away from the shooter.

Rattenni said days like this one make him feel appreciated, but he still struggles following the terrifying attack.

“I have some PTSD. It’s been a struggle at times,” he said.

Although Colin Dorgan was among some students who could not be at the statehouse Tuesday, he has spoken about the tremendous support he’s gotten from his teammates.

His coach also paid tribute to his team’s strength and resilience, and to Colin and his sister who now struggle with their losses.

“They are the most amazing young adults that I have ever met in my life,” said Blackstone Valley Schools Co-op hockey team Head Coach Chris Librizzi. “They will stay in our lives and our hockey family’s life forever.”

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