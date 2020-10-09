Rhode Island governor: No plans to ease restrictions anytime soon

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Gina Raimondo does not aniticipate relaxing any of the Rhode Island’s coronavirus restrictions until a vaccine becomes available.

The state has been in phase 3 of its economic recovery plane since June, and will likely stay there for several more months, the Democratic governor told WPRI-TV on Thursday.

“As much as I would love to relax these regulations, I am confident that’s not the right thing to do,” she said. “We have to stay where we are in phase 3 and just hold on for a few more months until we have a vaccine.”

She also expressed concern about a rising number of confirmed coronavirus cases and a rising number of virus-related hospitalizations, even though the state’s positivity rate remains lower than 2%.

She said most of the new cases appear to be connected to small gatherings, not large public events, and urged Rhode Islanders to “try to be a little more careful.”

Raimondo said the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was “terrible,” but said she feels safe.

