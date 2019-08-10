Rhode Island health officials warn of blue-green algae risk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island health officials are cautioning people to avoid contact with seven lakes and ponds because of potential risks from blue-green algae.

The locations include: Almy Pond in Newport; Sisson Pond in Portsmouth; JL Curran Reservoir in Cranston; Mashapaug Pond in Providence; and several lakes within Roger Williams Park in Providence, including Pleasure Lake, Roosevelt Lake and Elm Lake.

All recreation — including swimming, fishing, boating, and kayaking — should be avoided.

The Rhode Island Department of Public Health also warned that people and pets should not ingest water or eat fish from the locations.

Contact with water containing blue-green algae commonly causes irritation of the skin, nose, eyes, and/or throat. Common health effects associated with ingesting water containing algal toxins include stomach ache, diarrhea, vomiting, and nausea.

