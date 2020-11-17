Rhode Island helping test distribution of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine

As Pfizer works on developing a distribution plan for its coronavirus vaccine, it’s looking toward the Ocean State.

Rhode Island, along with New Mexico, Tennessee and Texas, is part of the company’s pilot program for distributing its Covid-19 vaccine. Rhode Island was chosen along with the other states because of their differences in size, population and immunization infrastructure, company managers said.

While Pfizer said its vaccine appears to be 90 percent effective, it must be stored at ultra-cold temperatures — which creates major hurdles for distribution.

“This will require a very much more complex supply chain, massive speed,” said Dr. Barry Bloom of the Harvard School Of Public Health. “Lots of this has to be essentially invented on the spot. We need to register everyone who gets their vaccines to be able to follow them for two years for adverse affects.”

