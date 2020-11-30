Rhode Island imposes 14-day pause to slow COVID-19 surge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Rhode Island entered a 14-day pause Monday to slow an alarming uptick in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Colleges and universities moved to remote-only learning, recreational businesses such as bowling alleys, movie theaters and casinos closed, along with bar areas and most indoor sports facilities.

Restaurants reduced indoor dining to 33 percent capacity, with only members of the same household allowed at a table, and churches and other houses of worship reduced to 25 percent capacity.

Retail spaces are also restricted to 1 person per 100 square feet, or 1 person per 150 square feet for big box stores.

“If Rhode Island cooperates and complies for two weeks….We have a real shot to temper the rise which would allow us to limit the pause to just two weeks,” R.I. Gov. Gina Raimondo said during a press conference earlier this month. “If we don’t, then I will have to go back to a total lockdown.”

