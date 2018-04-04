Rhode Island man accused of attacking, spitting on trooper at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man accused of viciously attacking and spitting on a state trooper at Logan International Airport is facing assault charges, officials said.

Kevin Luczak, 28, of Narragansett, was ordered held on $500 cash bail at his arraignment Wednesday in East Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and resisting arrest, a Suffolk District Attorney spokesman said.

State police say troopers responding to a report of an unruly passenger on an inbound flight encountered Luczak at the airport’s baggage office, where he was making a claim about a lost bag. When they asked him to step outside to speak to him, state police say Luczak suddenly sprayed a “liquid-type solution” into a trooper’s eyes and started repeatedly punching them.

The fight eventually spilled on a moving baggage carousel, where the trooper said Luczak continued to try to punch them while they desperately fought him off, according to a report. During the attack, the trooper said Luczak spit on them twice.

After breaking free and fleeing the area, state police say Luczak was eventually placed under arrest.

The trooper involved said they suffered a laceration and contusion to their nose, a laceration to their right index finger and pain and swelling in both knees.

This is a developing news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

