BOSTON (WHDH) - An NBA skills trainer from Rhode Island was arraigned Monday on rape and drugging charges stemming from a Boston criminal investigation.

Prosecutors say video surveillance shows Robert McClanaghan putting his hand in his pants pocket and slipping something into a woman’s drink when she was distracted.

The victim said she blacked out and remembers waking up naked, bloody, and bruised.

McClanaghan’s defense attorney says text messages prove the relationship between the two parties was consensual and says they’ve seen no toxicology reports proving the victim was drugged.

McClanaghan is being held on $30,000 bail. The judge also ruled he must wear a GPS ankle bracelet, surrender his passport, have no contact with the alleged victim and stay in his home state of Rhode Island except for meetings with his attorney.

