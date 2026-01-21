SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man was arrested and is accused of hitting a police officer with his car.

Lucas David Fulcar-Bautista, 33, of Rhode Island, was arraigned on Wednesday.

On January 15, around 8:30 p.m., a Salem police officer was hit by a car while performing a narcotics investigation in the area of 12 Pope Street.

Police say during the encounter the suspect, later identified as Fulcar-Bautista, drove over a curb and onto the sidewalk, hitting the officer.

The officer was taken to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries have not been released.

Police say Fulcar-Bautista took off from the scene and a multi state investigation began.

Fulcar-Bautista was arrested on Wednesday.

