EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WHDH) - Police arrested a Rhode Island man on sexual assault charges in East Greenwich Friday night, the Boston Police Department said Saturday.

Robert McClanaghan, 43, was arrested Nov. 18 after a Boston Municipal court issued a warrant for his arrest the day before, on charges of Rape and Drugging for Intercourse. He was transferred to the Warwick Police Department in Rhode Island to be booked and will be arraigned Monday at the Third District Court in Kent County.

In their announcement of the arrest, BPD reminded the public to be cautious of “roofies,” or Rohypnol, the drug most often used to incapacitate people. This was not the first warning about roofies this year, as similar advice had been issued from the department in October.

Rohypnol is scentless, colorless, and tasteless. Drugs like gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, and Ketamine, can similarly incapacitate people by causing disorientation, confusion, temporary paralysis or unconsciousness. BPD recommended following a ‘buddy system’ when going out, as well as the following advice:

Be sure that your drink is being served directly by the bartender or your server. Don’t allow people you don’t know or trust to order drinks and deliver them to you.

Watch your drink at all times. Never leave your drink unattended.

Take your drink with you to the restroom if need be.

Keep your hand covered over your drink when you’re not looking at it. Many creative inventions exist that can help you cover your drink.

Test your drink with test strips or nail polish that light up a certain color if they detect drugs.

Get help immediately if you begin to feel dizzy, nauseated, light-headed, or strange in any way.

Police also warned to be aware of unusual behavior from friends, and wary of strangers trying to separate people away from friends.

