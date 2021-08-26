WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man who authorities say abused his 10-week-old son by squeezing, dropping and swinging the infant has been convicted of second-degree child abuse.

Anthony Dicicco, 32, of Coventry was found guilty by a judge on Wednesday after a jury waived trial, The Providence Journal reported.

The baby’s mother took him to the emergency room at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in September 2017 after she found him sweating, lethargic, pale and running a fever, according to testimony.

A doctor testified that the baby had bruising to his back, neck, right arm and lower abdomen and also showed evidence of a subdural hematoma, a buildup of blood on the surface of the brain.

During an interview with police, DiCicco reported getting frustrated with the infant and being “a little rough with him” a few times, authorities said.

Dicicco was initially charged with first-degree child abuse, but the charge was later downgraded.

Dicicco, who remains free on bail, faces up to 10 years in prison at his sentencing scheduled for Oct. 20.

