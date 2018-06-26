PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Rhode Island.

A man has died from injuries sustained in a shooting in Providence on Tuesday morning.

Police say 57-year-old David Page was driving down Lowell Avenue when he stopped to pick up a woman he was familiar with. As she got into the vehicle, at least one suspect opened fire, hitting Page several times. Police say the woman was not hurt and is not considered a suspect.

Police say they have leads on suspects connected to what they call a “targeted” shooting, but have made no arrests.

