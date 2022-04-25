HANSON, Mass. (AP) — A Rhode Island man was arrested and charged with child rape over the weekend after police received a tip about a video posted on social media, police said.

Jared Soltys, 23, of Providence, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges of statutory child rape and procuring liquor for someone under 21, according to a statement from Hanson police Chief Michael Miksch.

Hanson police received a tip about the video at about 1 a.m. Saturday. It showed the suspect with a minor in an area of town which police recognized, police said in the statement.

Officers responded to the area and talked to Soltys and the minor, then took Soltys into custody.

He was held on $20,000 bail pending his arraignment in Plymouth District Court. It could not immediately be determined if he had an attorney.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)