Rhode Island man gets life for killing ex’s new boyfriend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man who fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s new love interest has been sentenced to life in prison.

Attorney General Peter Neronha says 35-year-old Fredi Lopez was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in January to second-degree murder in the 2016 killing of Andres Arguijo Acosta.

Prosecutors say at about 4:30 a.m. on July 30, 2016, Lopez entered his former girlfriend’s Providence home and during a confrontation with the unarmed victim, stabbed him multiple times with a kitchen knife. He died at the hospital.

Lopez was later tracked to his Cranston home, where he was arrested without incident.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)